BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The delegation was met by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Invited by Minister Hasanov, Minister Akar and other top officials paid a visit to Azerbaijan to observe the joint military drills.