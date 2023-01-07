Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliament to visit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. A parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova will visit the Turkish city of Antalya on January 8 to participate in the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports referring to the Milli Majlis Department of Press and Public Relations.

It was noted that the delegation included Chairman of the Milli Majlis Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva, MPs Ilham Mammadov, Anar Mammadov, Aydin Huseynov, Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.

The delegation will voice the position of the Azerbaijani side in the framework of discussions on issues included in the agenda of the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

During the visit, a number of meetings of the chairman of the Milli Majlis with the heads of delegations participating in the event are planned.