President Ilham Aliyev opposes politicization of Trans-Caspian gas pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The topic of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline has been politicized for many years. I'm against it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 10, Trend reports.

"The topic of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline has been politicized for many years. I am against it. Because I have always been in favor of working on real projects.

After answering all these questions, of course, this project can be implemented,” the President of Azerbaijan mentioned.

Because in principle, I think that this project can be economically viable, but a feasibility study is required, of course. This must be confirmed. Contracts must be signed with the owners of gas and its price stipulated. Because the longer the distance, the higher the cost. But we have always given political support to this project. If we are approached about this project, we will do our best to help," President Ilham Aliyev said.