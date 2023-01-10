France failed in Francophonie, couldn't achieve anything in UN - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. France failed in Francophonie, and couldn't achieve anything in UN, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 10, Trend reports.

"During the war, they started an initiative against us in the UN. It did not work at the time, countries that are members of the Non-Aligned Movement prevented it.

The Prague meeting was actually a continuation of the Brussels format, only the President of France was also there. But what did he say about Azerbaijan a week later? I had to answer him. So we were just responding. Their Senate and National Assembly adopted anti-Azerbaijani resolutions, and our Milli Majlis adopted a statement in response. In Francophonie they failed, they achieved nothing by keeping a few countries under pressure. They couldn't achieve anything in the UN.

This is simply an abnormal situation and it was not us who brought this abnormal situation to this level. Therefore, if there is an idea to normalize this situation, of course we will not be the ones initiating it," President Ilham Aliyev said.