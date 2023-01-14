Symbol of Azerbaijan's victory shines proudly in Elysee Palace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Today, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva presented her credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The appearance of Ambassador Abdullayeva in the Elysee Palace with the Kharybulbul badge on her chest - a symbol of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war is particularly notable. This is a thoughtful and subtle move by an Azerbaijani diplomat worthy of high praise.

This has seriously upset the Armenians, who rushed to curse both Macron and France in tears. And after all, just yesterday, the world Armenians literally cried in ecstasy because of the words of the chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, who stated that "Armenia and France are two nations, one civilization".

Simonyan's statement was made at a press conference with the Speaker of the French Parliament, Yael Braun-Pive, whose remarks had a "cold shower" effect on Armenia. The French official made it clear to the Armenian leadership that Paris is not going to recognize the independence of Karabakh, provide Armenia with military assistance and impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.