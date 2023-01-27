Azerbaijani MFA shares information on attack on embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. An armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"An individual with a Kalashnikov rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of security. Two embassy guards were also wounded in preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently under investigation. The public will be provided with additional information on the details," the ministry said.