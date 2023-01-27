Deceased head of security service at Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran used to work at country's diplomatic mission in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Head of the security service, Orkhan Asgarov, who died while repelling an attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, previously worked at the country's diplomatic mission in Moscow, the statement of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia said, Trend reports.

"On behalf of Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu and the staff of the embassy, we express our deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Orhan Asgarov, who once worked in the diplomatic mission of our country in Moscow, who died while repelling a treacherous armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran. We wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. We believe that the organizers and perpetrators of this barbaric attack will be punished as they deserve," the embassy said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker turned out to be a 50-year-old man who drove up to the administrative building with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. He opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a security post, killing the head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The assailant has been detained. The incident is currently being investigated.