Turkish president's chief advisor condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Turkish President's Chief Advisor Yalcin Topcu has condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Trend reports.

“I curse the man who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and those who organized this attack. May Allah rest the soul of the deceased in this brutal attack! I express my condolences to his family and the Azerbaijani people, and wish recovery to the injured,” Topcu said.

“As the great Ataturk said, the joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, the sadness is our sadness. As national leader Heydar Aliyev said, we are one nation, two states. Ankara is Baku, Baku is Ankara,” he added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.