Russia ready to hold trilateral meeting of FMs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Moscow confirms its readiness to organize a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, which did not take place earlier, said the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova during a briefing, Trend reports.

"The Russian side confirms its readiness to organize talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow under the auspices of [Russian FM] Sergey Lavrov. We have informed both Baku and Yerevan about this, as well as spoken publicly about it. We believe that periodically arising complications should not become an obstacle or a reason for some kind of "freezing" of the negotiation process," said Zakharova.

In December last year, the Armenian side disrupted the next round of the trilateral meeting in Moscow.