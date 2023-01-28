Türkiye resolutely condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran – Turkish ambassador in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Russia Mehmet Samsar met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu at the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

The Turkish official extended condolences and support of his country over the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

During the meeting, Bulbuloglu said that Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asqarov, who died while ensuring the embassy's security, served in the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow and knew him personally. He proudly noted that the wounded Mahir Imanov and Vasif Taghiyev, who neutralized the terrorist, also worked at the embassy in Moscow.

Samsar pointed out that Turkish diplomats have also been subjected to terrorist attacks several times, and added that his country resolutely condemns this attack on the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission. The Turkish diplomat expressed deep condolences to the family of the victim Orkhan Asqarov and wished Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov speedy recovery.

Also at the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the organizers and perpetrators of this terrorist act would suffer the most severe punishment.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.