UNESCO condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The leadership of UNESCO has condemned the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran in an official letter addressed to the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to the organization, Trend reports.

The letter sent on behalf of the Director General of UNESCO expresses condolences to the government, the people of Azerbaijan, and the family of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

It was noted that the UN stands by Azerbaijan and its people, and the strong condemnation of such acts against diplomatic missions was emphasized. The letter also notes that Azerbaijan can be fully confident in the support of the UNESCO Secretariat.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.