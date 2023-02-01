Türkiye keen to share its experience in field of education with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of education have been actively developing recently, said Minister of National Education of Türkiye Mahmut Ozer at the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held in a video conference format, Trend reports.

Türkiye is glad to share its experience in this field with Azerbaijan.

The Turkish guests expressed gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan as a member state of the Organization of Turkic States in the process of obtaining observer status for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus under the Organization of Turkic States at the summit in Samarkand.