Iran allocated millions of dollars for election of 18 MPs in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Iran allocated millions of dollars to get 18 MPs elected in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Religious Associations Sayavush Heydarov told Trend within the "Relevant with Sahil Karimli" video project.

"Back in the 1990s, security agencies conducted a truly unique operation. It was the time when it was found out that the Iranian military observers during the First Karabakh War were engaged not in peaceful but in hostile activities," he said.

Heydarov added that the encrypted texts found in the possession of those 'observers' contained instructions from Iran to expand the Islamic Party in Azerbaijan and create an Islamic state here.

"At that time, we already knew what Iran truly was for us. Back in the day, a parliamentary election was approaching in Azerbaijan. From those texts, it turned out that Iran had allocated millions of dollars to get 18 MPs elected to the country's parliament," the deputy chairman added.

Heydarov went on to add that during the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, by virtue of his efforts, they were expelled from the country.

"During the investigation and trials of the Islamic Party, we were subjected to very serious pressure and threats. Iran tried in every way to weaken Azerbaijan, all their efforts were aimed at erasing the name of our state from the map," he added.

VIDEO: