We will take further steps to diversify our trade with Romania - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. “Although the trade turnover has more than doubled, it is still not at the desired level,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a joint press statement with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, Trend reports.

“Because much of our turnover is made up of crude oil exported from Azerbaijan to Romania. We will take further steps to diversify our trade, and I hope that the activity of the intergovernmental commission will pursue this goal. The commission met in Baku last year, and will meet again in Bucharest this year. Thus, there can be good results in the commercial and economic field,” President Ilham Aliyev added.