Azerbaijan's MoD talks certificate presenting ceremony following training course with UK specialists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The explosive awareness training course involving specialists of the International School of Security and Explosives Education (ISSEE) was held from January 23 through February 2, 2023, in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program signed between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The ceremony of presenting certificates to distinguished participants was held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Army with the participation of the administration of the National Defense University, UK Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Fergus Auld, the military attaché representatives, experts of the International School of Security and Explosives Education, and the audience.

The speakers emphasized the importance of the courses in terms of mutual exchange of experience, noted the need to further develop the Azerbaijan-UK cooperation in the field of military education.

The support provided by the United Kingdom in clearing of Azerbaijani territories from mines and unexploded ordnance within the UN Development Program was also underscored during the event.

Confidence was expressed that the knowledge and skills acquired by the participants during the course will be applied in the de-mining of liberated lands of Azerbaijan.