Azerbaijan prepares to send second rescue plane to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. President Ilham Aliyev has instructed to send the rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Trend reports.

A rescue team of 370 people will be dispatched in the coming hours. The crew will be sent on a special flight to Adana Airport.

The Azerbaijani side will also deliver equipment and basic necessities to the disaster zone. For this purpose, a second aircraft is being prepared.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.