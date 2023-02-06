Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan prepares to send second rescue plane to Türkiye

Politics Materials 6 February 2023 11:05 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. President Ilham Aliyev has instructed to send the rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Trend reports.

A rescue team of 370 people will be dispatched in the coming hours. The crew will be sent on a special flight to Adana Airport.

The Azerbaijani side will also deliver equipment and basic necessities to the disaster zone. For this purpose, a second aircraft is being prepared.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

