Azerbaijan & Heydar Aliyev in early Feb. 1994: first official visit to Türkiye (PHOTO)

Having played a crucial role in Azerbaijan’s formation and development, Heydar Aliyev left an indelible mark in history of Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan & Heydar Aliyev" – is a special project of Trend News Agency, dedicated to the 100-th anniversary of the national leader, which will cover key events of Heydar Aliyev's work in the years of him leading Azerbaijan.

After Heydar Aliyev’s return to power in 1993, Azerbaijan gave a special attention to the expansion of all-round partnership with Türkiye on the integration into the international community, protection of regional security and realization of political-economical and scientific-cultural interests of the country and provided the increase of the development of the country on a rising line during the decade. The first step in this direction was the first official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Türkiye on February 8-11, 1994.

February 8, 1994. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was officially welcomed by President Suleyman Demirel in "Cankaya" Palace, the residence of the president of the Republic of Türkiye. Delivering a speech at the welcoming ceremony Heydar Aliyev said: "We - Azerbaijan and Türkiye are countries having friendly and fraternal relations. Unity of our nations, brotherhood and friendship were formed through the centuries and reached its present stage. Now Azerbaijan is an independent state and is the owner of its country, nation and resources. Türkiye first among the world countries recognized the independence of Azerbaijan. And it was an important step in the recognition of Azerbaijan by the world countries and the world community". On that day President of the Turkish Republic Suleyman Demirel hosted the Azerbaijani president in "Chankaya" Palace. Later, President Heydar Aliyev visited the grave of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic and signed the memorial book.

February 9, 1994. President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev paid a visit to the parliament of the Turkish Republic and delivered a speech there. Referring to the history of the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, Heydar Aliyev said: "I would like to inform you that the ancient history and present day of our nations are the basis for being closer friendly. I would like to assure you that we shall move further on this basis. Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in economy, trade, science, culture, education and other fields will be of great importance and differ from the relations with other countries because of the friendship and fraternity. Our position is clear. Be sure that the present-day Azerbaijan is and will be loyal to this position". On the same day President Heydar Aliyev met Ihsan Dogramaci, chairman of the Executive Board of Bilkent University and a ceremony was held in which the Azerbaijani president was honored the title of the Honorary Doctor of the University.

One of the important events of the visit was the signature of the Turkish-Azerbaijani documents. Protocol on partnership and mutual assistance between the two states, agreements on partnership in scientific, technical, cultural and economic fields, development of friendship and comprehensive partnership, political consultations, mutual encouragement and protection of investments were signed. An agreement on Friendship and Partnership between Türkiye and Azerbaijan was signed. This document is of great importance and significance for the further development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. Up to 16 agreements and protocols, in general, were signed with the officials of the Turkish Republic. Expansion and development of relations in different fields were manifested in those documents.

February 10, 1994. President Heydar Aliyev met the businessmen of Türkiye. He expressed great interest in development of economic relations with Türkiye and informed that he was ready to create favorable investment conditions for the big Turkish companies.

February 11, 1994. Having completed his meetings in Ankara, the Azerbaijani President left for Istanbul. Heydar Aliyev gave extensive information to media representatives on the results of his official visit to Türkiye.

In general, the first official visit of the President of Azerbaijan Republic to the Republic of Türkiye gave an impetus to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.