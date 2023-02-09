President Erdogan expresses his deepest gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

President Erdogan expressed his gratitude during the meeting with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s employees at the Gaziantep Airport, who delivered humanitarian aid to the fraternal country, following the instructions by Azerbaijan’s First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

“On my own behalf, on behalf of the country’s people, I’d like to express my deep gratitude to my brother Ilham Aliyev and sister Mehriban Aliyeva!” he said.

Noting that he is aware of the Azerbaijani people’s collecting humanitarian aid to support the quake victims, President Erdogan said that just as Türkiye stood with Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh War, so now, at these difficult moments, Azerbaijan stands by Türkiye.

"I express gratitude on my own behalf, on behalf of my family, and on behalf of the Turkish people. We're together not only these days, we are together forever. We will continue our journey as one nation, two states!" the Turkish president added.