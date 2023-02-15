Azerbaijani MFA's report circulated as official UN document (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the recruitment of children by Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups was circulated as an official document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the report, prepared with the aim to once again expose Armenia’s actions contradicting international law, reflected detailed information about the mentioned recruitment of children, using them for the promotion of ethnic and national hatred against Azerbaijan and its people.

The report said that on the basis of information obtained from open information sources, photo and video materials, as well as the facts reflected in the reports of third parties on this issue, Armenia grossly violates the provisions of a number of international conventions.

Besides, the report exposed Armenia’s actions threatening peace and security by inciting ethnic and national hatred.

The document emphasized that Armenia continues its activities in the post-conflict period to involve children in military exercises, instill hatred and enmity in them, and prepare for a new war with Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the above activities grossly violate the international Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Convention on International Humanitarian Law, as well as the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The report noted that among other provisions, these activities are clear evidence of Armenia’s violation of the Order on provisional measures adopted by the International Court of Justice on December 7, 2021, according to which Armenia must take all necessary measures to prevent the incitement of racial hatred, including by organizations and private persons in its territory.

The document called on the UN, its specialized institutions and respective mandate holders to undertake the necessary measures to ensure that Armenia is held accountable for its wrongdoings and that it ceases and desists from its practice of unlawful recruitment and use of children in armed forces and armed groups.

The report, circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, can be found here.