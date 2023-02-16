Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations sets up another tent city in Turkish Kahramanmaras (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan has launched another tent city in Turkish quake-affected Kahramanmaras, Trend reports.

The ministry's employees set up tents, which were sent from Azerbaijan to Türkiye in order to eliminate the quake implications.

Another campsite of 300 tents was established by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the courtyard of the Sutcu Imam University in Kahramanmaras. The necessary conditions for living have been created in the tent camp, including a mobile field kitchen.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.