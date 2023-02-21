OIC pays tribute to victims of Khojaly massacre

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has paid tribute to those who lost their lives 31 years ago in the massacre, committed by the Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijani city of Khojaly in 1992, Trend reports.

The Secretary General reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Republic of Armenia.

He referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué (Paragraph 117) adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in 2013 and to the Resolution No. 48/48-POL on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992" adopted by the 48th Session of the CFM held in Islamabad in 2022, which considered the mass atrocities perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.