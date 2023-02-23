PASHA Holding supports family of victim, injured in attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan’s PASHA Holding provided support to the family of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asqarov, who died while ensuring the embassy’s security on January 27, 2023, and those who were injured during the attack.

Asqarov’s family and the injured Mahir Imanov were given 50,000 manat ($29,411), while Vasif Taghiyev, who neutralized the terrorist, was presented a furnished apartment in a new building.

"May Allah rest the soul of Orkhan Asqarov, who died during the terrorist attack. I wish patience to his family and a speedy recovery to our injured compatriots," said PASHA Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earliy reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.