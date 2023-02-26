Khojaly genocide became great scourge for humanity - Caucasian Muslims Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Khojaly genocide has become a great scourge for humanity, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade told reporters, Trend reports.

Pashazade noted that the world community should understand that Azerbaijan will never forget the murder of more than 600 civilians by Armenian fascists in one night.

"Regardless of religion, we honor this day together with representatives of other religions. Together, we once again appeal to the world community so that the Khojaly genocide does not happen again. I believe that the world community will learn a lesson from this," he said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.