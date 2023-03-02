IAEA to continue to support Non-Aligned Movement - director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue to support the Non-Aligned Movement, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi said, addressing the Summit of NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

"The IAEA works closely with FAO and WHO to work together to address emerging issues. The IAEA has launched the international ZODIAC [Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action] program, which will make it possible to identify, using nuclear technology, primary pathogens in analyzes carried out in veterinary laboratories. Almost all NAM member countries have joined this program," he said.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.