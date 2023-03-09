NGIC's co-chair talks support of President Ilham Aliyev to hold Global Baku Forum (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Global Baku Forum wouldn't have taken place without the support of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, former President of Latvia, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Vaira Vike-Freiberga said at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

Freiberga noted that if humanity acts in solidarity, the response will give results.

"The Baku Global Forum is important for the exchange of opinions within this framework," she added.

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.