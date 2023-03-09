Azerbaijan - Georgia's strategic partner, ex-president Margvelashvili says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Georgia has always supported fraternal Azerbaijan on the issue of territorial integrity, former President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili said at the X Global Baku Forum in an interview with Trend.

He said that Azerbaijan is Georgia's strategic partner.

The former president also noted the growing influence of the Global Baku Forum.

"The issues that concern the world are discussed here," the ex-president said.

He expressed hope that stability will be established in the region as a result of the efforts of the South Caucasus countries.

"President Ilham Aliyev's efforts are aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region. Georgia is also making every effort in this direction," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.