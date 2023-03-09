Former PM of Israel talks bilateral relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are a symbol of what kind of relationship Israel wants to build with other Muslim countries, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said on the sidelines of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

Olmert noted that Azerbaijan demonstrates respect for the traditions of Islam while pursuing a moderate policy based on the principles of tolerance.

"Namely the moderateness and tolerance of Azerbaijan's policy increase the country's international influence. Israel appreciates this approach, as we want to demonstrate that we can live in peace and harmony with countries where Islam is the dominant religion," the Israeli politician added.

Olmert stressed that one of the driving forces serving the development of bilateral relations is the common values ​​preached by Azerbaijan and Israel.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.