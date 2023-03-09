Investing in health care has effect on sustainable development – WHO director-general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Investing in health care has an impact on sustainable development, which can also be used to protect human rights, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the video conference speech at the opening ceremony of the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He expressed confidence that the forum would be effective and would have a positive impact on the solution of the issues discussed, as well as thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for organizing the forum.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.