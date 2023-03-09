Azerbaijan inspired lots of countries to solve global issues – Latvian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan plays a paramount role in the Non-Aligned Movement including 120 member states, President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits said, speaking at the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Speaking of Azerbaijan's pivotal role recognized in the international arena, Levits said that Azerbaijan in fact inspired many from a political point of view, that is, from the point of view of maintaining peace, solving global issues, and the country also holds global discussions.

The Latvian president that cooperation with Azerbaijan, including in the context of its collaboration with the UN, is also important for Latvia.

"Because respect for international law and territorial integrity is a crucial issue. This is an important part of Azerbaijan's overall policy and Latvia's foreign policy as well," he noted.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has kicked off today. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of state and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.