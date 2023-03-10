Necessary to fight xenophobia in integration of refugees - SecGen of Muslim Council of Elders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The xenophobia faced by refugees must be eliminated and it is necessary to continue the fight against these adverse events, Mohamed Mahmoud Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders said at the panel session of the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that there are double standards when it comes to migration issues. As an example, he cited the biased attitude toward Arabs in other parts of the world. Speaking about double standards, he noted that the xenophobic factor faced by refugees negatively affects their subsequent integration.

Abdelsalam also noted the importance of cooperation between the countries and international organizations on matters involving migrants and refugees in host countries. The secretary-general added that despite the huge amount of work underway in this direction, the situation remains far from ideal.

The secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders stressed that discussions about illegal migration often do not include an understanding of the realities of the modern world and the problems faced by refugees.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.