Fourth panel meeting held within framework of Global Baku Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The fourth panel meeting themed "Building a Renewed Global Health Architecture: Promoting, Providing, Protecting, Powering and Performing for Health" has been held within X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The speakers of the meeting moderated by ex-president of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev were Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Program to Combat Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (UNAIDS) Winnie Byanyima, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Najat Mokhtar, former President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic, former Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that people are gradually restoring life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We gave more than 300 recommendations regarding COVID-19. A COVID-19 Response Fund was created. All the states united and acknowledged that health is everyone’s right, regardless of financial circumstances," he said.

Former Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic said that vaccine inequality led to the death of 1.3 million people.

"The failures of modern states were that they put profit before the vital interests of society. To ensure a better healthcare system, we should not only focus on economic and political interests," he said.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev noted that health is a fundamental human right.

"Financial resources should be used evenly. Health services should be more accessible. The role of the private sector in providing health care is undeniable. The health system in a number of countries is inaccessible. We call for adherence to health priorities. Steps must be taken to ensure resilience so that we can be prepared for such dangers in the future," he said.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija emphasized that the death rate in other countries from this disease is five times higher than in Azerbaijan.

"People's health is an investment in the future. The European political community must also show its commitment to this," Lagumdzhia said.

In his video message, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has distracted people from other diseases.

“There are still problems observed in the field of health care. The pandemic has led to a high mortality rate. We must do everything possible to avoid this in the future. If we do not take the necessary measures, we will face more serious problems in the future. Countries should allocate sufficient funding for health care. Resource mobilization can solve this problem,” he said.

The panel meeting continued with discussions.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.