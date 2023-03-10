Global Baku Forum offers single platform for all countries - ex-VP ExxonMobil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. A distinctive feature of the Global Baku Forum is that it is a space where East and West cross, Jean Baderschneider, former Vice President of ExxonMobil told Trend on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum.

The former vice president said that the forum offers a single platform for all countries

"What I see and hear here—the information that can be obtained here—I can get neither in the European nor American press nor anywhere else. It's a unique experience," she said.

Baderschneider noted that she has met more than a hundred leaders here over the years of the existence of this platform. She said that the communication experience provided by the Global Baku Forum gives an opportunity to have a new look at a wide range of topical issues of modern times.

She also noted that over time, this forum has become an even more attractive platform, and expressed the hope that this trend will continue in the future.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.