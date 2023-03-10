Importance of Global Baku Forum in strategic, global aspects increases - former PM of Malta (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Global Baku Forum has already gained importance in strategic and global aspects, former Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He noted that the presence of reputable participants indicates how important and prestigious the forum is.

"This forum brings together leaders, heads of countries, and scientists who can contribute to solving global problems. They are looking for new ways and sharing their experience and opinions. At this year's forum, I learned more about Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement. I am sure that after Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement has increased even more," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.