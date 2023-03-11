NAM revived its relevance under Azerbaijan's chairmanship - ex-president of UNGA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan, which raises important issues as part of the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), has revived the organization's relevance, former President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Vuk Jeremić told Trend.

The Serbian politician particularly noted the discussions, initiated by Azerbaijan as part of the NAM, on vaccine nationalism and the post-pandemic situation.

Jeremić believes that the NAM can play a huge role in the global security system. According to him, the role of the NAM will remain relevant in the 21st century despite the end of the cold war more than 30 years ago.

"From a strategic point of view, I consider the re-emergence of two poles of forces inevitable. In such a situation, many countries will face the choice of joining one of the poles. The Non-Aligned Movement will give an alternative to small and developing countries that will be able to promote their national interests through NAM," he said.

The ex-president of the UN General Assembly concluded by saying that the NAM's role will continue to undergo changes caused by future global challenges.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.