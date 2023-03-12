Heydar Aliyev completed all tasks during his rule - ex-President of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Namely the national leader Heydar Aliyev took over the leadership of Azerbaijan in very difficult time, and this was a great success for the country, former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko said at conference themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

"The main result of Heydar Aliyev's activity was the creation of a sovereign nation, and he achieved this," Yushchenko noted.

He also said that he remembers Heydar Aliyev as a man who worked hard.

According to the former Ukrainian president, the national leader managed to build economic relations with other countries when Azerbaijan was in a difficult economic situation.

After the collapse of the USSR, all the countries faced individual challenges and Heydar Aliyev managed to solve the problems that arose in Azerbaijan, Yushchenko concluded.

Participants of the X Global Baku Forum, members of the parliament, statesmen and media representatives are taking part in the event.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions on the topics "Tribute of respect for world leaders to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev" and "Formation of national identity" will be held.