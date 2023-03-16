Azerbaijani Army holds tree planting campaign (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. With regard to the execution of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring 2023 as the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Army continues its activities in accordance with the action plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

A tree planting campaign was held in the departments and military units of the Ministry of Defense with respect to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Various types of trees were planted to contribute the nature protection, support the restoration of the ecological balance, protect the environment, enrich the atmosphere with oxygen, and draw the public's attention to the importance of greening.