Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan pays working visit to Mauritania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev was on a working visit to Mauritania on March 16-17 to participate in the 49th session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Rzayev met with Foreign Minister of Mauritania Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Olivia Ruamba, Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Safety Yerlan Baidaulet, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman for Diplomatic Affairs Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Bin Isa al Harty, as well as with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abshir Omar Khuruse.

During the meetings, prospects for bilateral cooperation, issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement, were discussed. The importance of increasing the intensity of high-level official contacts and bilateral political consultations was emphasized.

The sides were informed about the initiatives on the issue of post-pandemic global recovery put forward by Azerbaijan within the framework of its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Deputy Minister highly appreciated the constant support provided to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the period of our country's membership.

Detailed information was provided on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan over a period of almost 30 years, the current state of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period, as well as provocations, the mine threat of Armenia in the region.

The sides were provided with detailed information about the restoration and construction work carried out by the Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, transport and communication projects implemented in the region.