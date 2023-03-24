Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to develop in all fields - Minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to develop in all fields, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye Vahit Kirishci wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We met with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev and his delegation at the Turkish House.

Our relations, based on our brotherhood, strengthened by a common language, culture and history, will continue to develop in all fields at a level that will serve as an example for many countries," he wrote.