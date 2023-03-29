Azerbaijani Parliament issues statement in connection with assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa, Trend reports.

"Tonight, MP Fazil Mustafa was wounded as a result of a shot from a firearm in front of his house in the Sabunchu district of the capital. Law enforcement agencies have initiated a criminal case.

Fazil Mustafa was shot in the right shoulder and the right thigh. He is currently receiving the necessary medical help. His condition is reported to be stable. Nothing is threatening his life.

After receiving information about the incident, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is currently on a business trip in New York to participate in a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly, contacted the family of Fazil Mustafa and inquired about his condition," the statement said.