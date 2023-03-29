FMs of Azerbaijan, Israel meet in expanded format (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. A meeting was held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Israel in an expanded format, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Issues of multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel were discussed at the meeting.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.