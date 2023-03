BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On additional measures for the construction of the Agsu-Kurdamir-Bahramtapa (19 km)-Arabmehdibey-Dadali-Gasimbeyli-Khalilli-Mustafali-Goydallekli-Takla-Dalilar-Garagoyunlu-Kandoba highway of the Agsu region", Trend reports.

According to the order, 7.8 million manat ($4.5 million) are allocated to complete the construction of the road.

