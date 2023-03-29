Strategic relations between Azerbaijan, Israel to strengthen further - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel will be further strengthened and expanded, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Had a fruitful conversation with FM of Israel Eli Cohen in the margins of my official visit to Tel Aviv. Discussed prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel. Confident that strategic relations between our countries will be further strengthened and deepened," the minister said.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.