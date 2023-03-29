Lectures on ‘Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's new oil strategy’ have been started (PHOTO)

With the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and under the organization of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the organization of lectures on "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's new oil strategy" started on March 28, 2023, as part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

The opening ceremony of the event and the first lecture for students were organized at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

First, the participants of the event viewed the exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Then, the participants commemorated the dear memory of our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of our country with a minute of silence.

At the event, moderated by Press Secretary of SOCAR, Orkhan Huseynov, general information was given about the lectures to be organized within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", and then the video titled "The Great Leader and the Youth of Azerbaijan" was shown.

Opening the event with a keynote speech, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that the new oil strategy, authored by the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, laid the foundation for making important achievements in all areas in our country, including science and education.

Speaking at the event, SOCAR Vice President Khalik Mammadov said that the basis of Azerbaijan's modern oil strategy was laid on September 20, 1994 with the Contract of the Century, which was signed as part of the wise and purposeful policy pursued by the Great Leader despite the extremely difficult political and geopolitical circumstances. Talking about the severe crisis that Azerbaijan faced in the early 1990s, the vice president noted that as a result of the successful implementation of the National Leader's new oil strategy, comprehensive development have been achieved not only in the oil industry, but in the entire country.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov said that Heydar Aliyev was a powerful personality who laid the political, economic, legal, and socio-cultural foundations for creating the independent Azerbaijan state and ensuring its development. Firudin Gurbanov gave detailed information about the work done by the National Leader to raise the young generation in a patriotic spirit, reveal talented young people, and ensure their education at prestigious universities across the world.

“The Great Leader Heydar Aliyev founded the youth policy aimed at raising the young generation in a patriotic spirit, which was successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Thanks to this policy, the young generation played an important role in winning the Great Victory by our country in the 44-day Patriotic War.”

The deputy minister stressed that the outstanding services of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the state and nation of Azerbaijan will always live in the historical memory of our people.

The series of lectures planned to be held during the year will be organized in the relevant higher education institutions in our country. In addition, students from a number of high schools will visit different enterprises of SOCAR.