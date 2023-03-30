Armenia continues aggressive rhetoric in recent weeks - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Armenia has been going for aggressive rhetoric in recent weeks, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Trend reports.

Bayramov also spoke about the current situation in the region in the post- Karabakh conflict period, and the large-scale restoration and construction that Azerbaijan is carrying out on its liberated territories.

In addition, information was provided on the military-political provocations committed by Armenia, its imitation of negotiations with the evasion of its obligations, the continuing threat of mines, and Armenia's incomplete withdrawal of its armed forces from Azerbaijan following its obligations.

Azerbaijan's determination to establish peace and security in the region, as well as the reintegration of Armenian residents, were also noted.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.