Suspects in attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa interrogated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Suspects in the attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa have been detained.

According to information received by Trend, the detainees in the criminal case are currently being interrogated at the State Security Service and searches are being carried out at their residential addresses.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.