Azerbaijani FM, newly appointed deputy PM of Kazakhstan hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu have held a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

Minister lBayramov, congratulating his colleague on the appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, wished him success in his future activities.

Minister Bayramov spoke with satisfaction about the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that relations based on friendship, brotherhood and solidarity between the two countries will continue to develop in an ascending line.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views took place on various aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including the current situation in the region.