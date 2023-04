BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with Head of Council of Europe Office in Baku (CE), Petr Sich, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the issues on the agenda of the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, and the current situation in the region were discussed at the meeting.

Will be updated