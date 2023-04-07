Armenia created obstacles for sending UNESCO mission to Karabakh - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Armenia has been creating obstacles for sending a UNESCO research mission to the territory of Karabakh over the past 30 years, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark during a video message at the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of International Organization Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

The event has been organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, TURKSOY, ADA University and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of the University in Baku.