Azerbaijan takes over chairmanship of National Commission for UNESCO of TURKSOY countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Türkiye with great pride and pleasure hands over to Azerbaijan the chairmanship of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY, Chairman of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz said, Trend reports.

Oguz made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY.

Speaking with an opening speech at the event, he noted the importance of including the Azerbaijani city of Shusha in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.

"Shusha city is not only the pearl of Azerbaijani culture, but of the entire Turkic world. It’s very regrettable that this city and the whole of Karabakh were subjected to vandalism," Oguz added.

He also stressed the importance of involving world organizations in the process of restoring Karabakh.

The event has been organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, TURKSOY, ADA University and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of the University in Baku.