Azerbaijan's chairmanship in NAM gave new impetus to organization's development - President of Uganda (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) gave a new impetus to the development of the organization, President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said in the film as part of the Formula of Power project of the TASS agency's First Deputy General Director Mikhail Gusman, Trend reports.

He said that Uganda intends to continue moving in this direction.

Today, the Non-Aligned Movement has 120 member states, 18 observer states, and 10 international observer organizations in its ranks. The Non-Aligned Movement has been chaired by Azerbaijan for the past five years. Uganda will replace Azerbaijan at the end of 2023.

Trend shares the video: